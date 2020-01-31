UNM, Tomé Art Gallery host 12th annual ‘Soup R Bowl’

New Mexico

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – This Sunday, celebrate the Big Game with a bowl of soup. The University of New Mexico Valencia Campus and Tomé Art Gallery are hosting the 12th annual Soup R Bowl.

The event takes place on February 2, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UNM Valencia Campus Student Community Center. For $15, you get a handmade bowl to fill with homemade soup.

The event will also include pre-Super Bowl activities. All proceeds from the event will go toward scholarships for art students. For more information, click here.

