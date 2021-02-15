UNM to celebrate 132nd birthday virtually

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Like many birthdays, the Lobos will be celebrating differently this year. In a normal year, the University of New Mexico would celebrate with fun and games on campus, however this year, they will be marking 132 years virtually.

“This has been an especially difficult year for celebrating anything, from bigger UNM events to even just personal affairs such as birthdays,” said Heath Skroch in a UNM Newsroom article, ASUNM Lobo Spirit executive director. “Despite it being a difficult year, I think that we should all get the chance to celebrate ourselves as well as UNM and what it means to be a Lobo. I believe that Lobo Day is our chance to do just that.”

According to UNM Newsroom, on February 28, 1889, a bill was signed founding UNM. It has also been 101 years since the Lobo became the university’s mascot. To celebrate, UNM is asking Lobos to submit a photo of themselves putting up their Lobo and wear Lobo gear. The photos will be a part of a special project and you could also win a Lobo Day birthday celebration gift. The deadline is next Wednesday, February 24 at midnight.