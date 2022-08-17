NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new study from the University of New Mexico is looking into how home visiting programs can positively impact the lives of New Mexico children. The random and controlled study has followed a number of families for six years and looked at how home visiting programs impact a child’s life.

The programs provide free services for parents and their first born child for the first three years of the child’s life. The goal is to improve healthy growth and social, emotional and cognitive development. “We will be able to track numerous important outcomes. From child health to maternal health, school readiness, to juvenile delinquency, crime and high school graduation,” Center for Applied Research and Analysis Director Dr. Paul Guerin said.

The study will follow the kids until they graduate high school. UNM’s institute for social research partnered with CHI St. Joseph’s Children for the long-term study.