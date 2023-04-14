ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Ph.D. students from the University of New Mexico were awarded a fellowship. It will fund research toward university diversity and community.

The Ford Foundation Pre-doctoral Fellowship was awarded to Natalia Toscano and Gustavo García.

Both students plan to use their funds for travel and to study communities in the US and Mexico. They also plan to meet and connect with peers and artists.