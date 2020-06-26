News Alert
UNM robotics team competes in NASA competition

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Computer scientists from the University of New Mexico are competing in NASA’s Space Robotic’s Challenge. The team is competing to develop an algorithm that would instruct robots to find collect and stockpile resources on the moon. This is part of NASA’s goal of having a base on the moon and the robot would help gather resources needed to survive. The team led by Research Assistant Professor Matthew Fricke is conducting many trials before submitting their final design. The winner will get a $185,000 prize. News 13 will let you know how they do.

