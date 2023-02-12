ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A team from UNM will lead a new project studying the impact of giving engineering students more freedom in lab classes.

Researchers said they want to find out how to motivate students and develop a curriculum that supports those methods.

The research project will investigate chemical engineering programs at UNM and Montana State and Survey students. Recommendations on how to best motivate students will be given to faculty to implement.

The research project began this month and will be completed in January of 2026.

The project is funded by a grant from the National Science Foundation.