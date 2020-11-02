UNM researchers receive grant for volcano drone research

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Researchers at the University of New Mexico are coming up with new ways to research volcanoes. Through Project Volcan, scientists are developing drones that can map gas concentrations around volcanoes. The team received a $1.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation for their work. The drones give researchers a way to examine places that are too dangerous for humans to go.

“The Volcan swarm will locate sources where CO2 emissions, follow the gradients created by volcanic plumes and estimate the amounts of carbon dioxide and the ratio that emit CO2 to other gasses,” said Prof. Melanie Moses of Project Volcan. The grant will fund Project Volcan for the next four years.

