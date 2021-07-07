UNM researchers discover new species of moth

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A team of researchers at the University of New Mexico has discovered new species of moth. They came across 27 species of anthropods while conducting research in White Sands National Monument and Sister Park in northern Mexico.

The team used nets and lights to trap the arthropods in several environments. In some cases, taxonomic experts were brought in to help identify the species. A new type of beetle was also discovered. Their research project was funded by the National Park Service.

According to an article from UNM Newsroom, approximately 10,000 arthropod specimens were collected, curated, and databased. The findings have been added to the UNM Museum of Southwestern Biology collection and the international online arthropod database Symbiota Collections of Arthropods Network.

For more information on the researchers’ findings, visit zookeys.pensoft.net/article/59773.

