UNM releases 2020 campus safety report

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico released their 2020 safety report Monday and the number of thefts at UNM fell last year but violence tied to dating is up. According to the Campus Security and Fire Safety report, there were 76 stolen cars in 2019 compared to 133 the year before. UNM also saw decreases in robberies and domestic violence. However, the act of dating violence rose from 16 to 30.

According to UNM Newsroom, the safety report contains crime statistics and other safety information for the calendar year 2019 using comparisons of the previous two years. The report offers a look into campus crime and it provides law enforcement the opportunity to review the crimes and trends that may be associated with them with the goal of preventing futures incidences through new safety measures and programs.

Campus safety issues became a prime focus for UNM President Garnett S. Stokes in March 2018.

“President Stokes has made campus safety one of her top priorities and in doing so has secured funding for various projects that have made a difference,” said UNM Interim Police Chief Joe Silva in a UNM Newsroom article. “We’ve added 121 cameras during building construction and renovation projects, 64 of a planned 168 cameras have been added to surface parking lots at Albuquerque campuses, plus 220 cameras at our remote campus locations. These, along with targeted patrols and other directed activities, have made a positive impact on overall campus safety.”

Resources like LoboRESPECT and offered through the Lobo Respect Advocacy Center continue to educate the campus on healthy interpersonal relationships and behaviors and the university credits this program and others such as Think About It, a new education and mandatory training program for students according to UNM Newsroom.

