UNM professor returns to work following federal lawsuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico psychiatry professor is back at work after a visa issue temporarily barred him from the country, leading UNM to file suit.

Back in June, Dr. Hammam Yahya visited his home in Palestine on paternity leave. He applied for a return work visa, but the process that usually takes days took weeks, keeping him from his patients and students in Albuquerque.

UNM filed a lawsuit for the delay, but the case was dismissed last week after his visa was granted. KRQE News 13 reached out to Yahya’s attorney, and UNM for comment on his return, but have not heard back.