UNM partners with LANL to pursue research, funding opportunities

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM and Los Alamos National Lab have teamed up to share their expertise. A new joint faculty agreement allows UNM faculty to work on projects at the lab, and gives LANL scientists the chance to teach courses at the university.

The two will also combine forces to pursue research and funding opportunities. Administrators say the unprecedented access offers big benefits on both sides, and ultimately has the potential to raise the quality of the scientific workforce in New Mexico.

“It really provides an opportunity for our students to become trained in areas of relevance to the workforce of the laboratory,” Gabriel Lopez, UNM Vice President for Research, said.

On the lab side, it gives scientists and engineers a way to stay active in university culture, and benefit from research happening in the academic world.