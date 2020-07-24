UNM partners with Indian Health Service for new residency program

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Ana Pueblo announced Thursday that it is delaying the opening of the Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel for another 30 days. The hotel said in a statement that it wanted to see a more consistent and stable public health environment. They also say they want to keep the public's trust for when they reopen and have made changes to keep everyone safe.

“Our tribal leaders are keenly aware the closing of the Star Casino creates a significant hardship for both our community members and employees due to the Coronavirus. The decision to reopen will require us to see a more consistent and stable public health environment,” said Tamaya Enterprises Inc. Interim Chairperson, Melanie Martinez in a press release Thursday. "We can only hope our fellow citizens understand how seriously we are taking our responsibility in safeguarding our patrons, employees, and the community at large. We have spent decades building public trust and establishing ourselves as the leader in the State’s gaming industry and we wish to maintain our position.”