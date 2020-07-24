UNM partners with Indian Health Service for new residency program

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shiprock (Adobe Spark)

SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – A new residency program is headed to northern New Mexico offering services to Native families. The Indian Health Services and the University of New Mexico’s School of Medicine have partnered to create a family medicine residency program at the Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock. The program will train residents in understanding health disparities and it may help attract more doctors to rural areas where there’s a growing need.

According to UNM Newsroom, the new residency will enable family medicine practitioners to maintain their own outpatient panels and build relationships over time. The medical center currently hosts visiting residents from around the country who generally serve one-month rotations.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Thursday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss