UNM partners with Indian Health Service for new residency program

SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – A new residency program is headed to northern New Mexico offering services to Native families. The Indian Health Services and the University of New Mexico’s School of Medicine have partnered to create a family medicine residency program at the Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock. The program will train residents in understanding health disparities and it may help attract more doctors to rural areas where there’s a growing need.
According to UNM Newsroom, the new residency will enable family medicine practitioners to maintain their own outpatient panels and build relationships over time. The medical center currently hosts visiting residents from around the country who generally serve one-month rotations.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day