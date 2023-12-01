Officials with the University of New Mexico spoke to the public about this year’s study of the school’s economic impact on the state.

“The total economic impact of UNM operations is more than 32,000 jobs, $1.8 billion in labor income and $2.8 billion in economic output,” UNM president Garnett S. Stokes said. Statistics from the report also show that 94% of doctoral degree graduates stayed in the state’s workforce. Stokes said that this year saw the largest freshman class in UNM history.