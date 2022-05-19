NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is offering suggestions for new parents needing to feed their babies during the formula shortage. The University’s Department of Pediatrics says unless they are on a specific diet, it is okay to switch to any available formula.

If your baby is at least six months old, you can occasionally use whole cow’s milk but no more than 24-ounces per day. Six months is also when you can start them on solid foods. They say the two things to avoid is watering down the formula you have or trying to create your own with recipes you find online.