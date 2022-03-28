NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Health Sciences is offering students a chance to learn about healthcare careers this summer. The Health Careers Academy is for sophomores or juniors in high school interested in a career in healthcare after they graduate.
Story continues below
- Trending: Will Smith, Chris Rock confrontation shocks Oscar audience
- New Mexico: Nebraska man finds family treasure in New Mexico
- Albuquerque: SWAT standoff at home of former state lawmaker Sheryl Williams Stapleton ends
- Unemployment: New unemployment numbers show NM ranks 1st in the nation
Health Sciences is offering the academy at multiple locations around the state, including UNM and Rio Rancho. The deadline to apply for the program is Friday, April 1. You can apply for the program at https://hsc.unm.edu/diversity/programs/community/academy.html