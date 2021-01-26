UNM nationally recognized for 3 online programs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is receiving national recognition for three of its online learning programs. The U.S. News & World Report ranked the master’s program for both education, ranked 97th, and nursing, ranked 83rd, in the top 100, with the online engineering master’s program coming in the top 50. Schools are ranked on five areas of criteria including student and faculty engagement, expert opinion, and student excellence.

According to the U.S. News & World Report, colleges are based on the following four general categories: