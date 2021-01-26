UNM nationally recognized for 3 online programs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is receiving national recognition for three of its online learning programs. The U.S. News & World Report ranked the master’s program for both education, ranked 97th, and nursing, ranked 83rd, in the top 100, with the online engineering master’s program coming in the top 50. Schools are ranked on five areas of criteria including student and faculty engagement, expert opinion, and student excellence.
According to the U.S. News & World Report, colleges are based on the following four general categories:
- Engagement comprised 35% of each school’s rank, referring to the extent to which a degree program promotes participation by enabling students to effectively interact with instructors and classmates, as they would be able to do in an on-campus environment
- Services and technologies made up 25% of each school’s rank, focusing on how programs incorporate diverse technologies to allow for students to more flexibly complete their coursework at a distance. This category also takes into account the quality of student support services, career guidance, and financial aid resources.
- Comprising 20% of each school’s rank was faculty credentials and training, measuring the degree to which online instructors’ credentials mirror those of on-campus faculty. This category also measures the effectiveness of the resources utilized to train instructors to teach distance learners.
- Expert opinions from surveys of high-ranking academic officials make up another 20% of each school’s rank. These insights help account for factors affecting program quality that hard data can’t capture.