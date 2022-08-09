NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than 700 people took part in the University of New Mexico’s community safety forum Monday. Many of them asking what police and the university are doing to keep them safe.

With the fall semester starting August 22, people in the Muslim community have questions about the precautions students should be taking. The university says students who feel unsafe can arrange to go to class online until the suspect is behind bars. UNM police say they will be on high alert around the university, and that now includes south of campus.

UNM police remind students there are resources, including the Lobo Guardian app. “This app has three functions that are very important. One is an emergency button and if you signal or activate that emergency button, that goes automatically to the campus police and you will have communication with our dispatchers,” UNM Police Chief Joe Silva said.

UNM is also considering expanding its escort policy to include areas and neighborhoods south of campus. Students who feel unsafe can also request food deliveries through the city by calling 311.