UNM Health opens new clinic in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Health hosted a ribbon-cutting this morning to celebrate its newly opened clinic in Rio Rancho. The Grande Family Clinic sits across from Intel.

Doctors say the majority of healthcare in Rio Rancho has been specialty care. “Many academic centers 15 years ago started to ask a question, ‘Should we only focus on that specialty level care?’ We quickly have learned the heart of healthcare reform, the heart of transform starts with primary care,” said Dr. Michael Richards, Vice Chancellor for Clinical Affairs, UNM Health System.

The clinic has 15 employees and three providers.