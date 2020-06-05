UNM grad begins career in Space Force

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A brand new Lobo grad is headed to a bold career in the U.S. Space Force. Second Lieutenant Kyle Williams graduated from the University of New Mexico last month with a degree in mechanical engineering. He has earned his commission in the newly created military branch. His role will be in communication and tracking as well as space surveillance.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss