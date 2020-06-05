UNM grad begins career in Space Force

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A brand new Lobo grad is headed to a bold career in the U.S. Space Force. Second Lieutenant Kyle Williams graduated from the University of New Mexico last month with a degree in mechanical engineering. He has earned his commission in the newly created military branch. His role will be in communication and tracking as well as space surveillance.
