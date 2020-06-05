UNM grad begins career in Space Force

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) - As we've been seeing, the pandemic is giving drive-in movie theaters new life and that now includes a new pop-up one in New Mexico. Edgewood is opening up their own outdoor theater next week and the community can't wait to check it out.

"The community's just dying for things to do, everyone wants to get out, the weather's been wonderful," said Linda Burke the Executive Director of the Greater Edgewood Chamber of Commerce. Nestled away with wide-open views, Edgewood is bringing some much-needed entertainment to the area.