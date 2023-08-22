ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students who are pursuing a career in education will get an extra boost thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The $3 million grant will be used to expand a residency program at the University of New Mexico’s College of Education and Human Sciences.

UNM was one of 27 colleges awarded this grant which will offer funding over the course of five-years. Educators said this will also help residents focus on their education and career. “So this allows folks to have a living wage during their residency and with money from the state as well, tuition is paid,” said Cheryl Torrez, with UNM’s College of Education and Human Sciences,

Torrez said many students find jobs at the schools they work at while going to college. Currently, there are 80 teacher residents who are working throughout the state, including at charter schools. Some teachers have even been hired right after graduation. Torrez said this grant will expand its District Partner Teacher Residency Program and could open many doors to the education system in the state.

Students who are part of the program also make a three-year commitment to teach within the school district.