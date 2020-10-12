UNM fall 2020 graduation going virtual

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A protest at the Santa Fe Plaza turned violent Monday afternoon with protestors toppling the obelisk. It comes after three days of protests, where some chained themselves to the controversial monument; The obelisk has stood there since the 1800s.

City workers were constructing a barrier around it Monday to protect it but protestors managed to wrap ropes around it and rip it down. Video from the Santa Fe New Mexican shows no police on-site as protestors took over. Witnesses told the New Mexican that police were there earlier in the day to forcibly remove demonstrators who were laying on the monument but they left. This comes after a three-day occupation at the Plaza, protestors angry that this obelisk still stands.