UNM fall 2020 graduation going virtual

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico will not host an in-person graduation ceremony for the fall semester. With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in New Mexico, the university says its commencement will be held virtually, much like it had this past spring. Details will be revealed at a later date. UNM is also working with its faculty and department chairs on an education plan for the spring semester. It will likely include a mix of face-to-face, remote, and hybrid classes.

Related Content

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss