ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico will soon unveil something huge. They are going to present the largest periodic table in the state.

The university’s Elements of Success campaign will allow donors to support students within the Chemistry Department by sponsoring an element on the periodic table.

Each element will be added to a display wall inside Clark Hall and will create the largest periodic table display in New Mexico at 12 feet by 12 feet.

The fundraiser will kick off next Friday.