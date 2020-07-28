UNM creates survey for faculty, students with children

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico wants to hear parents’ thoughts about the upcoming school year. The university created a survey for faculty and students who have kids under the age of 18.
They’re asking if parents can handle their workload if their kids’ schools rely on online or hybrid models this fall. UNM says the answers will help the administration evaluate its policies. The survey is open through Friday at noon.
