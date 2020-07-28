UNM creates survey for faculty, students with children

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  The University of New Mexico wants to hear parents’ thoughts about the upcoming school year. The university created a survey for faculty and students who have kids under the age of 18.

They’re asking if parents can handle their workload if their kids’ schools rely on online or hybrid models this fall. UNM says the answers will help the administration evaluate its policies. The survey is open through Friday at noon.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss