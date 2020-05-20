UNM cap off challenge winners

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Were now seeing the winners of the University of New Mexico’s cap off challenge. The university challenged graduates to send pictures of their decorated caps this year.

Here are some of the winners including Woody and Buzz Lightyear caps, others with an inspirational saying and even digital cap creations. The four winners will receive UNM merchandise.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss