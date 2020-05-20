UNM cap off challenge winners

His best effort came when he scored 19 points in an overtime victory at Michigan. Playing on a bigger stage has made Mathis' dream of playing professional basketball more of a possibility, but he is realistic about his chances when talking about the upcoming NBA Draft in June.

"It will probably be late second round if anything," said Mathis. "Undrafted, that's realistic for me. Whatever opportunity I get, I'm going to roll with it." Mathis has the confidence to play on the next level. "The reason why I think I'll do a good job on the next level is because I can shoot it so well," he said.