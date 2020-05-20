UNM cap off challenge winners

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Were now seeing the winners of the University of New Mexico’s cap off challenge. The university challenged graduates to send pictures of their decorated caps this year.
Here are some of the winners including Woody and Buzz Lightyear caps, others with an inspirational saying and even digital cap creations. The four winners will receive UNM merchandise.
