ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is asking for feedback from students and staff on their campus dining experience. The university hopes to hear suggestions on possible changes to venue hours, improving sustainability on campus and how to increase locally sourced food.

UNM is asking students, faculty and staff to participate in an online survey. Those who participate in the survey can enter to win ‘Lobocash’ prizes. The deadline to complete the survey is April 14. For more information and to complete the survey, visit the UNM food survey website.