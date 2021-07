NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Alumni Association is looking for nominations for seven of its yearly awards plus one award being given out for the first time. The new research award recognizes outstanding research being done at the university.

The other awards want to honor Lobos for their work in the community. The deadline for nominations is July 15. For more information or to nominate someone, visit unmalumni.com/s/1730/20/interior.