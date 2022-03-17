HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of the Southwest (USW) will be holding a press conference Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. regarding Tuesday’s fatal bus crash in West Texas that resulted in the deaths of seven members of the school’s men’s and women’s golf teams and a coach. The press conference will be live-streamed on this page.

In total, nine people died in the crash, while two others, USW students Dayton Price and Hayden Underhill have severe injuries. Texas law enforcement officials released the names of the deceased victims Wednesday. On the USW team bus, Coach Tyler James, 26, Mauricio Sanchez, 19, Travis Garcia, 19, Jackson Zinn, 22, Karisa Raines, 21, Laci Stone, 18, and Tiago Sousa, 18, died in the crash. In the pickup truck, Heinrich Siemens, 38 and a 13-year old passenger were killed.