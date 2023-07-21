ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Higher Education Department has green-lit a new medical program at the University of New Mexico (UNM), the university says. The school says the new program will help boost New Mexico’s healthcare workforce.

“It is an honor to launch the Master of Science in Anesthesia Program at UNM,” the School of Medicine Dean Dr. Patricia W. Finn said in a press release. “This program will train skilled individuals to fill an unmet need for anesthesia services and contribute to economic growth in New Mexico. We look forward to welcoming the inaugural class of trainees and sharing our Lobo traditions.“

The development of the program has been in the works for some time now. The school says the UNM Board of Regents approved the idea at the end of 2022. Now, with the state’s approval, the new 28-month program will start with an inaugural class in the fall of 2024, UNM says.

The school says the program will not only help address shortages of healthcare workers in New Mexico but will also help New Mexicans receive good jobs. UNM says salaries within the anesthesia career field can start at around $200,000 per year.