NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico released its 2021 crime stats for all of its campuses. The report compares stats in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

According to the report, in 2021 there were 83 reported car thefts, 30 aggravated assaults and 13 rapes. In 2019, the report showed 76 stolen cars, 21 aggravated assaults and 23 rapes. Data for 2020 was affected by COVID with campus shutdowns and remote learning.

In the report UNM acknowledges the increase in stolen cars and says the issue should be investigated further. Also in the report, disciplinary referrals for drug abuse violations dropped from 92 to one between 2019 and 2021. UNM says that number dropped significantly because of New Mexico’s decriminalization of Marijuana.