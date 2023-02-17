ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Hospital is partnering with Bernalillo County to provide medical and behavioral health services to inmates at the Metro Detention Center. They county’s contract with its current healthcare provider will end on July 25.

“We’re committed to establishing a partnership with Bernalillo County to help provide these important services,” CEO of UNM Hospital Kate Becker said in a release. To prevent a lapse in healthcare coverage at MDC, the county is already establishing a plan with UNMH. UNM Hospital is beginning to recruit and hire qualified employees to provide medical and behavioral health services at MDC.