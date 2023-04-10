NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans are being encouraged to become organ donors in honor of “Donate Life” month. In 2022, New Mexicans donated a record number of hearts and saw 85 organ donors which translates to 203 transplantable organs and 495 tissue donations. According to New Mexico Donor Services, there are currently 600 New Mexicans waiting for life-saving organs.

Monday, the University of New Mexico Hospital held a flag-raising ceremony to raise awareness about the importance of becoming an organ donor. “Be grateful for your body. Be grateful for the things that you get to do everyday without thinking about it, because without knowing it, I was suffering every day of my life for the last 5 years. I didn’t know how hard my body was struggling to keep me going and with that kidney it really was a second chance at life,” said Gabriela Grado, kidney recipient.