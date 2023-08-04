NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – United Way of North Central New Mexico is a local non-profit working to tackle systemic problems that directly affect the lives of community members in the state. They will be holding a benefit concert on Saturday, August 12, to raise funds that support their work.

United Way is making an impact in the lives of New Mexico youth, women, violence survivors, and many other at-risk groups. They do this by providing community support, resources, and funds to increase stability in the lives of New Mexicans, resulting in better outcomes for all.

The non-profit is supported by four main donor groups: Guys Give, the Hispanic Philanthropic Society, Women United, and the Young Leaders Society. The Hispanic Philanthropic Society aims to promote leadership in the state – especially by highlighting the talent present in New Mexico’s Hispanic community.

The benefit concert, through the sponsorship of Santa Fe Brewing and Lensic 360, will feature the band Los Lobos at Santa Fe Brewing. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert will start at 7:30 p.m.; tickets can be bought ahead of time at this link.

“We really are working on driving systemic change in our community,” says Justin Martinez, Vice Chair of the Hispano Philanthropic Society. To learn more about United Way of North Central New Mexico, visit their website here.