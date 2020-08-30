United, Switchbacks take stand against racism during game

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico United took a stand against racism in the middle of their match. Saturday in Colorado Springs, players from both the United and Switchbacks FC stopped playing to stand together from the seven and 8:46 minute marks.

The local club said it wanted to promote solidarity and equality following the shooting of Jacob Blake. It comes as a number of players from other leagues like the NBA and MLB refused to play for the same reason.

