NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Postal Service is releasing a new booklet of Forever Stamps featuring colorful piñata designs. The new stamps display four design varieties – two of donkeys and two of stars – which are all in bright colors.

To celebrate the release, USPS will host a first-day-of-issue event on Friday, September 8, at 6 p.m., at the Chaves County Courthouse Lawn in Roswell. To register for the event, click here.

The postal service is also using the hashtag #PinatasStamps to mark the occasion. According to USPS, Víctor Meléndez designed the stamps, and Antonio Alcalá was the art director.

The stamps can be purchased starting on September 8 at postal store locations or at this link.