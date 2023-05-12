NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An event focusing on the mental health of first responders is being held at the Sandoval County Fire Department Headquarters Saturday.

United Healthcare awarded a $60,000 grant to provide a training session for firefighters and first responders. The training will be focused on mental well-being, especially for first responders in rural parts of the state. According to the Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance, more firefighters die from suicide than in the line of duty each year.