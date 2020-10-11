United fans celebrate at Somos Unidos Fest watch party

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fans of New Mexico United spent Saturday afternoon celebrating their team and the evening watching the game at Somos Unidos Fest. They drove in for the COVID-safe watch party at the Motorama at the Downs in Santa Fe ahead of United’s playoff match against San Antonio FC. The team brought in food trucks and socially-distanced music groups for the event.

While the team has been on the road for the season, they say it’s great to have everyone back together. “It’s just great to see everybody out here. You know, New Mexico United fans in year one turned into a big family across New Mexico and to get the family back together is really, really refreshing,” said David Carl, Director of Communications and Fan Experience for New Mexico United. The team would go on to win their first playoff match against San Antonio.