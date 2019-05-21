Union County Sheriff's Office advises against travel on Highway 325

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. NMDOT camera captures the roads in Raton Tuesday morning. (5/21/19)

CLAYTON, N.M. (KRQE) - The Union County Sheriff's Office is advising against traval on Highway 325 around Mile Marker 14.

A deputy with the sheriff's office posted an image of a semi truck that became stuck in slush and snow along the road Tuesday. Authorities say unless your vehicle is four-wheel drive and the commute is absolutely necessary, avoid driving in the area.

The road is believed to becovered in around three to four inches of heavy slush and snow.