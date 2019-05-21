New Mexico

Union County Sheriff's Office advises against travel on Highway 325

Posted: May 21, 2019 09:01 AM MDT

CLAYTON, N.M. (KRQE) - The Union County Sheriff's Office is advising against traval on Highway 325 around Mile Marker 14.

A deputy with the sheriff's office posted an image of a semi truck that became stuck in slush and snow along the road Tuesday. Authorities say unless your vehicle is four-wheel drive and the commute is absolutely necessary, avoid driving in the area.

The road is believed to becovered in around three to four inches of heavy slush and snow. 

 

