Unemployment rate increases in New Mexico

New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The unemployment rate in New Mexico has outpaced the U.S. as a whole. Here in New Mexico, the unemployment rate jumped to 12.7%, up from 8.4% in June. The national unemployment rate was 10.2%, down from 11%.

According to a news release from the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, in New Mexico, all major industry sectors experienced over-the-year job losses and industries like leisure and hospitality continued to report the heaviest employment losses.

In the same news release, employment in education and health services fell by 3,700 jobs or 2.7%. Within this industry, health care and social assistance was down
4,500 jobs, or 3.7%, while educational services were up 800 jobs or 4.7%.

