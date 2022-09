NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s unemployment rate continues to improve. August’s rate was 4.4% down .1% from July. That’s also down from 5.2% in August 2021.

Last month, New Mexico was one of only a handful of states with an unemployment rate of 4.5% or higher. The new rate puts New Mexico in line with other surrounding states. The Governor’s office says this is the lowest unemployment rate since 2008.