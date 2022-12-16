NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Nationally, it might not be the case, but unemployment levels in the state are changing. The numbers in New Mexico are continuing to drop.
The unemployment rate in New Mexico is coming in at 4.1% for November.
That’s a huge drop from the 2021 number of 6%. There were more than 24,000 jobs added in that time frame.
The national unemployment rate has not changed from 3.7%.