SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Immigrant rights advocates are trying to provide financial help to undocumented and mixed-status families. Starting in March, 330 families can submit an application to receive $500 a month for 12 months.

It’s part of a New Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot program from the New Mexico Economic Relief Working Group. Participants will be selected randomly.

Undocumented families are typically excluded from traditional assistance programs. “We knew from the very beginning, immigrants would be excluded from cash assistance and so we really wanted to ensure that we are finding ways to get betterments to support those who saw a drastic decrease in income,” said Marcela Diaz from Somos Un Pueblo Unido.

So far, 2,000 applications have been submitted. The deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. Eligibility requirements can be found on their website, as well as the online application in both English and Spanish.