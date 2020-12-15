Under New Mexico Supreme Court order, jury trials to resume in February

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court issued an order Monday, allowing civil and criminal jury trials to resume in February 2021. Last month, the state’s high court suspended jury trials, not grand juries, as a public health precaution to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in New Mexico.

However, under the court’s latest order, trials with jurors can resume in February 2021. “The Supreme Court and its Emergency Response Team constantly monitors public health conditions and will continue to take every step necessary to ensure courts safeguard New Mexicans needing access to the justice system,” said Chief Justice Michael E. Vigil in a news release.

New Mexico courts have remained open throughout the pandemic with judges conducting non-jury trials and other proceedings via video and telephone conferencing. According to a release, Monday’s order also restores the ability of lawyers to excuse a judge from presiding over criminal and civil cases filed on or after Jan. 1, 2021. The preemptory excusal rules were suspended in March to allow courts to manage their caseloads during the pandemic by distributing them to available judges.

Latest News