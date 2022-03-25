ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Tickets are on sale for the UFO capital of the world’s annual festival. Roswell’s UFO Festival is happening July 1-3. This year’s event marks 75 years since the famous “Roswell Incident” in 1947.

This year’s festival will include a variety of events including a 5k alien chase, a galaxy fair with educational speakers, and multiple concerts. To purchase tickets, visit the UFO Festival website.