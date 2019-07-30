Udall pushes for overturn of ‘Citizens United’ case

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 16: Sen. Tom Udall (D-NM) speak to the media about EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s FY2019 budget request after a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing ended, on May 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. Pruitt was questioned about a number of scandals during his time leading the EPA. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Senator Tom Udall is set to have a press conference Tuesday to introduce an amendment to overturn the Supreme Court’s controversial “Citizen’s United” ruling, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

The ruling passed nearly a decade ago and stated the government can not legally restrict political spending by corporations and unions. Udall’s amendment called “The Democracy For All” would overturn that ruling.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will join Udall at his conference. The conference, which will take place on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court 10 a.m., will be live-streamed on Udall’s Facebook page.

