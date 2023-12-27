BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Uber vouchers to celebrate the New Year are being given out to Sandoval and Bernalillo County residents to prevent DWIs.

The “Take a Ride on Us” program is offering 2,000 trips on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at noon on Friday, Dec. 29, through 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Riders can open the Uber app, and under vouchers, add the code “ABQNYE23” to receive a credit of up to $10 off two trips. The credit does not cover Uber Eats or a driver’s tip.

The program is part of an ongoing partnership between Cumulus Media Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services, Sandoval County DWI Prevention, Glasheen Valles and Inderman Injury Lawyers, and the New Mexico Department of Transportation, giving people in the Albuquerque Metro area a safe ride option instead of driving under the influence.

Since the program began in the summer of 2017, it has provided safe rides to more than 38,000 riders in the Albuquerque Metro area. Bernalillo County contributes $80,000 to this annual effort. The county’s financial contribution comes from liquor excise taxes—additional taxes that New Mexico retailers and consumers pay when purchasing alcohol.