SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Discounted Uber rides will be offered to Santa Fe residents to prevent drunk driving before and after New Year’s Eve.

The Santa Fe County Community Services Department (CSD) DWI Program, Cumulus Media, the New Mexico Department of Transportation, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and Glasheen, Valles and Inderman Injury Attorneys will provide Santa Fe residents with a code to be entered into Uber for a $10 discount. The “Take a Ride on Us Program” begins on December 28, 2023, and will run through January 2, 2024.

“Bringing a safe ride program to Santa Fe is a positive step towards promoting responsible drinking and ensuring that everyone gets home safely. It’s a testament to the Santa Fe County DWI Program’s commitment to public safety,” said Santa Fe County Youth Services Administrative Program Manager Chanelle Delgado.

Santa Fe County residents can redeem the Uber code “SFNYE23” to get the discount. Each code is good for two rides per person, with $10 off per ride. The credit can only be used for rides, not Uber Eats, and the discount doesn’t cover tips. The code will expire on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at 2 a.m.

“Santa Fe County is proud to support safe ride initiatives, and community utilization of this program will justify future investment in safe ride programs throughout Santa Fe County,” said Santa Fe County DWI Program Manager LeAnne Rodriguez.

The program will also be available during other select high crash times throughout 2024.