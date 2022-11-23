ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) joined a handful of senators calling for Elon Musk to address concerns that Spanish-language Twitter users might be targets of disinformation on the platform. The letter gives Musk until December 6 to respond.

The concerns stem from news that Twitter seems to have fired contractors working on content moderation across the platform. On top of that, there seems to have been a spike in racist and harassing tweets on the platform. Now, some senators are calling on more protections for vulnerable users, including Spanish-language Twitter users.

“Disinformation, harassment, and fraud in Spanish was already a prominent issue that wasn’t properly or consistently addressed before Musk took over as CEO of Twitter. Now, amid the abrupt firing of thousands of critical workers, the dangerous lies have only increased,” Senator Ben Ray Luján said in a press release. “Twitter must act urgently to protect all of its users regardless of the language they speak at home or use online.”

This isn’t the first time U.S. politicians have called out a tech company for an apparent lack of protections. Earlier this year, several senators including Luján, sent letters to YouTube and Facebook over similar concerns.

The letter to Elon Musk asks for details about Twitter’s staffing cuts and how they might impact the moderation of Spanish-language content. The letter also asks Musk to reveal what sorts of mental health services are available for Twitter’s content moderators, something Facebook has received criticism for.

Luján also posted the letter to Twitter. The public response to the post has been mixed. Some Twitter users supported the idea, while others replied by suggesting that the letter was simply a political move, rather than something that would actually address any issues at Twitter.

Twitter has explained its policies regarding misinformation online. “We manage the risk of public harm in many ways,” the site notes. “The combination of actions we take are meant to be proportionate to the level of potential harm from that situation. People who repeatedly violate our policies may be subject to temporary suspensions.”