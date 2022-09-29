NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Senate approved a budget that includes billions to compensate New Mexico families impacted by wildfires. The continuing resolution to fund the government includes $2.5B to compensate survivors of the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire.

It also includes authorization of the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act. It puts into law that the feds will cover 100% of damages and broadly defines who can be compensated. However, compensation won’t be instant. “You actually have to set up the mechanisms for families and businesses to apply for it. We will be meeting with FEMA, we have already started those conversations. I’m pleased that FEMA was preparing for this moment,” said Rep. Tera Leger Fernandez.

The continuing resolution is expected to swiftly pass in the House of Representatives, then President Joe Biden will sign it.