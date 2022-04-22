GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory commission is hosting two public meetings in Gallup Friday. The meetings are to discuss efforts to cleanup uranium contamination in the Navajo Nation.

At 2:30 p.m. commissioners will meet with Navajo members of the Red Water Pond Road Community to hear first hand accounts of how uranium contamination has impacted them. Then at 6:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn the commission will hold a briefing on their plan to address the contamination. That briefing will also be streamed online.