GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory commission is hosting two public meetings in Gallup Friday. The meetings are to discuss efforts to cleanup uranium contamination in the Navajo Nation.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Highest-paying jobs in Albuquerque
- Wildfires: New Mexico communities at greatest risk of a wildfire
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 21 de Abril 2022
- New Mexico: Senior ditch day at Elephant Butte Lake leads to sinking of boat, rolled vehicle
At 2:30 p.m. commissioners will meet with Navajo members of the Red Water Pond Road Community to hear first hand accounts of how uranium contamination has impacted them. Then at 6:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn the commission will hold a briefing on their plan to address the contamination. That briefing will also be streamed online.