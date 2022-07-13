NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State and federal wildfire officials have joined a new partnership with their Mexican counterparts to better protect endangered Mexican Wolves. The United States Fish and Wildfire Service has signed a letter of intent to work closely with both Arizona and New Mexico Game and Fish along with Mexico’s Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.

Under the agreement, both countries will bolster their conversation and recovery efforts to improve the wolf population. There were at least 196 wolves on record in the U.S. last year and at least 40 more recorded in Mexico.